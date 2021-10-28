click to enlarge Pool: Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Alexys Grundy and Grey Barreda

The encampment policy in question stems from a 2019 settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont, which had sued the city for dismantling a different encampment two years prior. The deal requires the city to provide campers with information about social services, and to store their belongings for up to 30 days, among other provisions.

“The court has not heard enough yet to be persuaded that it can legally prevent the city from taking or continuing in those efforts” to close the camp, Hoar said Thursday.