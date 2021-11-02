 Essex Junction Votes to Secede From the Town of Essex | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Elections Essex Junction Votes to Secede From the Town of Essex

Posted By on Tue, Nov 2, 2021 at 9:18 PM

click to enlarge ROB DONNELLY
  • Rob Donnelly
The Village of Essex Junction on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of a plan to secede from the Town of Essex and establish a new, standalone city, signaling a potential end to this rocky 128-year-old relationship.

Village residents, who make up about half of Essex’s 22,000 population, approved their secession plan 3,070 to 411.

The vote follows decades of acrimony between residents of the distinct-but-overlapping municipalities and could result in the breakup of Vermont’s second-largest town. State legislators and the governor must sign off on Essex Junction's proposed city charter next year before the split is finalized.

Taxes were top of mind for many heading to the polls on Tuesday. Essex Junction residents pay taxes into both the town and village, while non-village residents pay taxes only in the town.

A plan proposed earlier this year would have merged the two municipalities into one while spreading the tax impact over time instead of all at once. But voters shot it down twice — due in large part to immense opposition from non-village residents, whose taxes would have increased.

Six months later, non-village residents now find themselves bracing for bigger increases anyway, given that villagers contribute 42 percent of the town’s tax revenue. To balance the books in a post-secession world, the town would either need to hike taxes or reduce services. Village residents, meanwhile, would pay nearly $200 less a year in municipal taxes.
Related After Failed Merger Votes, Essex Junction Plans to Break From the Town of Essex
After Failed Merger Votes, Essex Junction Plans to Break From the Town of Essex
By Colin Flanders
Politics
The two municipalities won’t completely sever ties if the new city charter is approved. Officials have agreed to continue funding a joint police department and say they are working to determine whether it makes sense to share anything else, such as finance and information technology services.

Still, the 7-to-1 ratio left no doubt that officials had made the right choice in leaving the long-standing dreams of merger with the town behind, said Andrew Brown, president of the Essex Junction Board of Trustees.

"At no previous time was merger such a resounding yes," Brown said Tuesday evening. "It is a very clear direction as to the desires of [village residents] about how our governance should be moving forward."

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

Burlington School Board Votes to Build New High School on Old Campus
Vermont Prepares to Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccines for Thousands of Kids
Judge: Burlington Can Shut Down Sears Lane Homeless Encampment
At Ellison Estate Vineyard, It’s All About Experimentation
Couple Shares Love of Food Through Sup con Gusto Takeout Dinners in Richmond
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Elections

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation