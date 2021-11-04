 Vermont Reports Record-Breaking 487 COVID Cases on Thursday | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Health Vermont Reports Record-Breaking 487 COVID Cases on Thursday

Posted By on Thu, Nov 4, 2021 at 2:31 PM

click to enlarge Artist's rendition of the virus - CHINNASORN PANGCHAROEN | DREAMSTIME
  • Chinnasorn Pangcharoen | Dreamstime
  • Artist's rendition of the virus
Updated at 5:11 p.m.

Vermont reported 487 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, shattering the previous single-day record of 347 and dashing any hope that the state had turned a corner amid the latest surge of infections.

The seven-day infection average now sits at 247, the highest ever, while hospitalizations are trending upward after a brief decline. Fifty-five people were in hospitals, with 19 in intensive care — one shy of the record. Deaths have also continued to mount: Fifty people have succumbed to the virus since the start of October, including 10 in the last week.

When Vermont reported what was then a record-breaking number of cases in mid-September, state officials partially blamed a computer glitch. State health department spokesperson Ben Truman confirmed in an email that Thursday’s case spike was not a similar mishap.

Truman did, however, note that single-day case spikes can sometimes be the result of more people getting tested on any given day.

On Thursday, the health department reported 18,222 new tests, the second-highest daily total ever and far more than the 11,370 administered over the three previous days combined — likely the result of people waiting a few days to get tested following Halloween gatherings last weekend.

“Nonetheless,” Truman said, “the continued high number of cases reflect a concerning level of ongoing community spread of the virus.”
Related Vermont Prepares to Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccines for Thousands of Kids
Vermont Prepares to Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccines for Thousands of Kids
By Alison Novak
Health Care
Gov. Phil Scott also emphasized the number of tests when addressing the high case count on Thursday, noting in a statement that the 2.7 percent positivity rate is on par with what the state has seen during much of the Delta wave.

“But we do have to consider the impact this case count could have on our hospital capacity in the coming weeks,” Scott said in the statement. “If we stayed at this level of cases, based on our current hospitalization rate, there is potential to see the number of people currently hospitalized increase to over 80, which would be a significant strain on the system.”

Despite this threat, Scott said that he saw no need to declare a new state of emergency in Vermont — something he's faced increased pressure to do in recent weeks. Instead, he echoed his call for personal responsibility, urging Vermonters to “think about what they can do to protect those at risk of hospitalization and deaths.”

The rate of COVID-19 infections has recently plateaued in the U.S. after declining for many weeks. Experts expect case counts to remain high through the holiday season but say there’s hope that the country will avoid another massive winter surge, particularly now that millions of children can get vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on a two-dose Pfizer regimen for children ages 5 to 11. Vermont opened registration for this age bracket Wednesday; by 4 p.m., more than 10,000 children had been signed up — nearly a quarter of the estimated 44,000 now eligible.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Scott and other officials pleaded with parents to get their children vaccinated.

“While we know this won't eliminate all cases, it's another big step forward, and could be the key to accelerating our transition from pandemic to endemic,” Scott said.

Correction, November 4, 2021: A previous version of this story misidentified Thursday's testing numbers as the highest-ever; it was actually the second-highest.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

Kitchen Table Bistro Announces Permanent Closure
Video: Flying High With Martine Rothblatt and Kyle Clark
Stuck in Vermont: A New Era for the House of LeMay
Tres Amigos and Rusty Nail Music Venue Close in Stowe
Folino's to Add Third Pizzeria in Williston
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Health

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation