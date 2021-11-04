click to enlarge Chinnasorn Pangcharoen | Dreamstime

Artist's rendition of the virus

Gov. Phil Scott also emphasized the number of tests when addressing the high case count on Thursday, noting in a statement that the 2.7 percent positivity rate is on par with what the state has seen during much of the Delta wave.



“But we do have to consider the impact this case count could have on our hospital capacity in the coming weeks,” Scott said in the statement. “If we stayed at this level of cases, based on our current hospitalization rate, there is potential to see the number of people currently hospitalized increase to over 80, which would be a significant strain on the system.”



Despite this threat, Scott said that he saw no need to declare a new state of emergency in Vermont — something he's faced increased pressure to do in recent weeks. Instead, he echoed his call for personal responsibility, urging Vermonters to “think about what they can do to protect those at risk of hospitalization and deaths.”