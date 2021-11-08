click to enlarge Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Council Joe Magee (P-Ward 3) at Monday's meeting

Councilors were asked to endorse Schad's letter, but Councilor Hanson moved to strike that from the council's motion. That amendment passed 7-6 with Weinberger, who has a vote as a member of the Board of Civil Authority, voting against. The board later unanimously agreed to send their feedback and Schad's letter, separately, to the state board.