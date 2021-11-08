The first order of business for the new leadership of Vermont’s GOP is to hold a rally using thinly-veiled profanity to blast the leadership of President Joe Biden.
New party chair Paul Dame, who was elected Saturday, on Monday announced a “Let’s Go Brandon” rally to be held Saturday in the Rutland County town of the same name.
The phrase has gained viral popularity in certain conservative circles as a coded insult toward Biden. It’s a stand-in for the "Fuck Joe Biden” chant overheard at an October 2 NASCAR event won by driver Brandon Brown.
Dame said the party’s new leaders chose the theme because they wanted to “start with a little fun” before digging into the policy issues facing the state before the upcoming legislative session.
“President Biden has done nothing to help the people of Vermont, so VT Republicans are going to do something to support the people of Vermont,” Dame’s announcement reads. “And we're going to start in my own home town — Brandon, VT!”
Dame, an independent financial advisor, served one term in the Statehouse representing Essex Junction and now lives in St. George. He replaced Deb Billado, whose unabashed support for Donald Trump deeply polarized the state party.
Dame told Seven Days
on Monday he’s not a Trump fan, but that doesn’t mean he supports Biden, either. He said he saw the event as an opportunity to both capitalize on the viral popularity of the phrase and draw attention to economic woes.
“It’s almost too perfect not to do it,” Dame said.
He predicted the phrase would be forgotten by Thanksgiving, and wanted to get some mileage out of it before then. In doing so, he hoped to help local businesses, call attention to the party’s new leadership, and maybe even raise some money.
“As state party chair, sometimes when you see an opportunity you have to take it,” Dame said.
Bruce Olsson, chair of the Vermont Democratic Party, issued a statement deriding the event.
“As Vermonters continue to deal with the serious effects of the pandemic, both economically and in terms of health issues, the Republican Party continues to speak in code and engage in childish name calling,” Olsson wrote.
Olsson cited the billions of dollars Vermont has received in federal aid during the Biden administration, as well as the recently passed infrastructure bill. He also noted Gov. Phil Scott’s spokesperson has called Dame a “good candidate” to lead the party.
“Is Paul Dame Phil Scott's idea of a 'moderate' Republican?” Olsson asked.
Scott didn’t know about the rally before it was announced and won’t attend, said his spokesperson, Jason Maulucci.
“[Gov. Scott] has repeatedly called for less divisiveness in our politics and the need for leaders to treat each other respectfully, even when there are genuine policy disagreements,” Maulucci wrote in an email to Seven Days
. “That is how he has successfully led our state, and how he believes we can restore some of the trust Americans have lost in our government and institutions over the past several years.”
Maulucci did not respond to follow-up questions.
Dame said he didn’t see the phrase as divisive. Those taking issue with it probably would also object if they'd planned a prayer vigil, he said.
The phrase has morphed from the original crass expression into something more nuanced, he said. It has caught on not just because of the anger it channels toward Biden, but also the media’s refusal to cover the Democratic president as critically as it did his Republican predecessor, he said.
Political speech is replete with examples of people using words and phrases that have indirect or deeper meanings, and this phrase is a similar form of “clever satire,” he said.
“I see ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ as a sanitized version that still gets at the discontent but then adds a layer of media criticism,” he said.
The rally is set to take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Park in Brandon.
The support for “the people of Vermont” claimed in the rally announcement includes donating “a portion of the proceeds” from the sales of “Let’s Go Brandon” hats, T-shirts and bumper stickers to the Brandon Area Emergency Food Shelf, according to the announcement. Attendees are also encouraged to visit local eateries during their visit.
Brandon Town Manager David Atherton said he was surprised to see his town getting pulled into the political drama, including the rally’s use of an otter on its merchandise. The otter is “pretty close” to the mascot of the local Otter Valley Union Middle and High School, he said.
“I was just shaking my head,” Atherton said. “I guess it was only a matter of time.”
Atherton said Brandon has undergone $30 million in upgrades to its downtown following flood damage from tropical storm Irene, and he just hopes the event is peaceful.
“The only worry I have is that if things get heated between them and someone else to know to walk away,” he said.