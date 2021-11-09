click to enlarge
-
University of Vermont
-
Vermont Climate Assessment 2021 lead researchers
Vermont is warming even faster than previously estimated, according to a sweeping new climate report published Tuesday.
More than that, the 2021 Vermont Climate Assessment, only the second of its kind, offers vivid details of how climate change will continue to reshape life in the Green Mountain state over the coming decades.
“Our goal is to give Vermonters the tools they need to better prepare,” lead author Gillian Galford, a University of Vermont climate scientist, said in a press release.
The prognosis is not catastrophic, but the effects will be profound and wide-ranging. Dozens of bird species, including the iconic common loon and hermit thrush, are likely to disappear from Vermont within 25 years. Shifting weather patterns including increased rainfall will require massive investments to manage water resources and cope with floods. Recreation and agricultural economies will have to adapt.
Vermont is warmer by 2 degrees Fahrenheit, on average, than in 1900, researchers from the Gund Institute for Environment at the University of Vermont found, and may warm by another 5 to 9 degrees by 2100. The state is significantly wetter, too: Average annual rainfall is up 21 percent from 1900.
Crucially, the warmer-and-wetter trend does not play out uniformly over the seasons, the authors wrote. Winter is warming at more than twice the annual rate, leading to fewer below-zero nights and earlier thaws. The growing season will continue to lengthen — currently by a rate of nearly one day per year — but with more erratic conditions.
UVM researchers documented the changing conditions by analyzing data from 18 weather stations across the state. They also interview more than 150 people and incorporated less scientific forms of data, such as community “ice-out” records at six lakes and ponds, in an effort to capture local effects.
The assessment is a follow-up to a similar 2014 study that was the first in the U.S. to examine climate change at a state level. One of the lead authors, state climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, is also an author of the National Climate Assessment commissioned by Congress.
The report’s release comes just as the Vermont Climate Council, a 23-member state panel, is putting together an action plan that will serve as a roadmap to reducing emissions and preparing for climate impacts. The plan is due to be adopted by December 1.
Researchers have already shared their findings with members of the climate council to inform their planning work, the Gund Institute’s policy director Stephen Posner said Tuesday morning at a press briefing.
The state’s climate planning is one piece of the Global Warming Solutions Act that the Vermont legislature adopted last year. The act also sets a legally binding requirement for Vermont to reduce greenhouse gas pollution to 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. The emissions targets increase through 2050.
More frequent and severe flooding is among the chief challenges identified in the report. Wetter winters, a faster spring thaw, and more intense storms are likely to lead to more events like Tropical Storm Irene, which caused widespread flooding damage across the state a decade ago.
“The flooding events of 2011 may serve as a warning for what is to come and emphasize the need for action,” the report states.
Vermont will continue to get less of its precipitation in the form of snow throughout the century, though the authors predict downhill skiing may remain viable. Warmer winters will be a boon to the state’s white-tail deer population, creating a potential management challenge as the popularity of hunting has steadily waned.
Vermont summers may remain milder than most other states, but they will be more intense. Cyanobacteria will continue to thrive, as will ticks and mosquitos. Hiking trails may wear out more quickly due to longer seasonal use and more soil erosion.
Global models have projected that the Northeast will get the bulk of new precipitation in winter and spring. Vermont so far has gotten its biggest increase in the summer, the study found. The authors suggested those models aren’t accounting for the influence of small-scale thunderstorms.
The concentration of rain into more intense storms is already leading, conversely, to dry spells and periods of drought, Galford said at Tuesday’s briefing.
Some aspects of Vermont’s climate future remain difficult to predict, the report notes, as various changes are likely to compound in complex ways. There are already notable differences among regions of the state. In Southern Vermont, Galford said, “climate change is already progressing more rapidly."
You can read the full assessment at vtclimate.org
.