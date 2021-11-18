Superintendent Flanagan toldin May that officials from the EPA and Vermont Department of Health said last fall that it would be necessary to keep the school closed because the PCB numbers on campus were above the state’s screening values — coupled with the high levels of PCBs in Building F and the fluctuations of PCB levels in other parts of the campus.This March, the district opened a temporary high school inside a former Macy's department store downtown.After more PCBs were found in building materials throughout the high school, the school district decided to abandon the contaminated school and instead build a new one. The city school board voted earlier this month to build next to the PCB-contaminated school on Institute Road, with the intention of putting a bond to voters in November 2022 to raise funds for the project.

The Department of Health "said, 'No, these are above our screening values ... Our screening values are our screening values for a reason. We are concerned about these numbers. We're concerned about this building,'" Flanagan told Seven Days at the time.

"The situation in Burlington is so alarming because it's not an unreasonable decision, but it's completely unaffordable," she said. "The whole country can't replace all of our schools that were built [before 1980], can we?"



Hornbuckle said in May that airborne PCBs can be remediated using a "targeted materials approach." That means removing or replacing the chemical source, such as light ballasts and window caulking.



After reviewing the new state guidance this week, Hornbuckle said she could tell "a lot of thought went into the decision."



"The state is clearly thinking about how to protect children and making a plan to do so," she wrote in an email.



Hornbuckle added that setting action levels, in addition to the conservative screening level, is a more realistic approach for addressing PCB contamination in schools.





"Vermont seems to have a plan for reducing exposures to PCBs by identifying levels that link to a priority for action. That is valuable," she wrote. "This is not the same as setting levels that are not toxic or harmful."

“I just don’t want it to seem like it’s something that’s a game changer for the City of Burlington because they still have a lot of high-PCB-containing building materials in their school that need to be addressed, regardless of [changing guidance],” Coppolino said. “They still have a lot of work to do if they wanted to reuse the building.”But Keri Hornbuckle, a University of Iowa professor who has researched PCBs for decades, noted in May that the decision would have a ripple effect.