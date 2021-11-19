 Federal Funding Approved for Bridge to Carry Cyclists, Pedestrians Across I-89 | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 19, 2021

Burlington / Development / News Federal Funding Approved for Bridge to Carry Cyclists, Pedestrians Across I-89

Posted By on Fri, Nov 19, 2021 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge A pedestrian heading from Burlington to South Burlington Friday afternoon - MATTHEW ROY ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Roy ©️ Seven Days
  • A pedestrian heading from Burlington to South Burlington Friday afternoon
Vermont will receive nearly $9.8 million to construct a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists over Interstate 89, state and federal officials announced Friday.

The project will allow pedestrians to bypass the busy Route 2 and I-89 interchange, where they must use crosswalks to navigate heavy traffic on highway ramps. It'll enable easier and safer walking and biking from the University of Vermont campus and medical center to South Burlington's busy business district along the Dorset Street and Williston Road corridors.

South Burlington officials once envisioned using gondolas as a potential solution for safety issues, but opted for the bridge plan instead.
click to enlarge Conceptual sketch of the bridge - COURTESY OF FREEMAN FRENCH FREEMAN
  • Courtesy of Freeman French Freeman
  • Conceptual sketch of the bridge
During the pandemic, architectural firm Freeman French Freeman sketched out how the project could take shape, routing the pedestrians to a crossing south of the current vehicle bridge. That was part of the firm's "Imagine This: Designing a Better Vermont" series of conceptual designs.

The grant is being made through the U.S. Department of Transportation's  Rebuilding American Infrastructure With Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. Of 765 applications, only 100 projects were selected for funding, according to a statement from  Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont).

"Part of the federal strategy to limit the worst impacts of climate change must be to invest in non-vehicular transportation infrastructure," Leahy said in the statement. "Projects like this not only improve our transportation network but strengthen Vermont’s downtowns with environmentally sustainable projects.”

The delegation's letter of support for the grant proposal, submitted in July, noted that 28 percent of all jobs in Vermont are located within a five-mile radius of this I-89 interchange, and that the project would "relieve pressure on more environmentally sensitive and rural areas." 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Chelsea Edgar

Chelsea Edgar
Bio:
 Chelsea Edgar is a staff writer for Seven Days, and has written for BuzzFeed and Philadelphia magazine.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation