 U.S. Education Chief Swings By Burlington Schools, Vaccine Clinic | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 19, 2021

Education U.S. Education Chief Swings By Burlington Schools, Vaccine Clinic

Posted By on Fri, Nov 19, 2021 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona - COURTNEY LAMDIN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
  • U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
Updated at 3:31 p.m.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona settled into a chair sized for a second-grader and told a group of Champlain Elementary School students that he was there on a special assignment.

Saturday is President Joe Biden’s birthday, he told the children huddled on the floor, and he wanted to bring his boss a card made by professionals.

“I was told this second-grade class is the best in Vermont. Is that true?” Cardona asked, to cheers. One student, Sophia, proffered a large red envelope adorned with gold stars. “Birthday Greetings,” their teacher had written in neat script.

“Thank you for helping me out,” Cardona said, handing out chocolate coins embossed with the U.S. Department of Education logo.

That was one stop Friday morning on Cardona’s whirlwind tour of two Burlington elementary schools. Hours earlier, House Democrats passed Biden’s Build Back Better bill, a $1.75 trillion spending package that would invest in health care and early childhood education — priorities that Cardona touted on his quick visit.
click to enlarge U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a classroom - COURTNEY LAMDIN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
  • U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a classroom
He made his first stop, which was closed to press, at the pre-K program at the Sustainability Academy at Lawrence Barnes in the city’s Old North End. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was scheduled to join but did not attend; a spokesperson said Sanders "stayed in Washington as the Senate considered amendments to a record-breaking defense spending bill, which ran late into Thursday night."

Cardona also spoke with directors of Champlain’s after school program, which serves 1,500 students. Cardona was impressed to hear that kids get the chance to try yoga, indoor rock climbing and various activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

“We'd like to think that the kids are gonna go home raving about the reading lessons … but they're not,” he said to laughter. “When we talk to kids — 'How’s school?' — what they're talking about is those experiences that they had.”
click to enlarge A Champlain Elementary student gets vaccinated - COURTNEY LAMDIN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
  • A Champlain Elementary student gets vaccinated
Cardona then popped into Champlain’s vaccination clinic for students aged 5 to 11, the youngest demographic eligible COVID-19 vaccines. Some students clutched stuffed animals and fought back nervous tears as health workers swabbed their arms in preparation for the jab.

Cardona, an unfamiliar face to most kiddos, lightened the mood by asking them about their favorite hobbies and toys. He handed out more chocolate coins before speaking to a gaggle of media members by the exit. Cardona said Champlain’s school-based vaccine clinic is a model all states should emulate.

“Schools are the hubs of the community, and we know that,” he said. “Our students feel safe, our parents feel safe. And this is an example of what's possible.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Education

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation