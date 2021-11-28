click to enlarge Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days

Vermont Statehouse

"We’re all independently monitoring this and watching the moves other countries are making," said Michael Pieciak, who handles COVID-19 modeling for the state and serves as commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation. "We’re all kind of waiting for more information."





"We continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it's coming," Hochul said in a statement