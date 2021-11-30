

PFAS has been linked to a number of health problems, including cancer, a suppressed immune system, reduced fertility and high cholesterol, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The state’s sampling program at three locations in the Winooski River has detected PFAS. In October, two surface water tests from locations near the Air Guard base showed levels of 10 ppt and 7 ppt for two of the five regulated PFAS compounds.



A third sample, taken from where the Winooski enters Lake Champlain, held none of the regulated compounds, according to the state.



Also in October, the state tested nine samples of three species of fish taken from the Winooski — yellow perch, brown bullhead and Northern pike. Tissue samples turned up one of the five chemicals, PFOS, at between 1.6 parts per billion and 15 ppb, for a mean level of 6.5 ppb. That figure is within the range of "typical background concentrations" for PFOS in fish tissue, according to DEC staff. Additional water and tissue sampling is planned through 2022, including above and below the Air Guard base, Walke said.

Rick Levey and Kelsey Colbert gathering water samples in Lake Memphremagog

Officials with the DEC have said that a plume of PFAS groundwater contamination from the Air Guard base is making its way to the Winooski River. The base for decades used firefighting foam made with PFAS meant to more quickly extinguish fuel fires. Soldiers regularly set things on fire and practiced dousing the flames with the foam. The base now uses a foam considered less toxic, but which still contains PFAS.