click to enlarge Matthew Roy ©️ Seven Days

The Hardwick Gazette building, pictured last fall

Gazette stopped publishing a print version in the spring of 2020 but continued publishing a digital edition online, available for a small fee. In last week's issue, the paper announced its plans to close its offices, along South Main Street, on December 31. The paper has been published since 1889.

"Ultimately, the future of the Gazette will rest with the residents of each town," Small was quoted in the story about the building closure. "If we can replicate the success of the pre-pandemic volunteer efforts in Greensboro and Craftsbury, we may avoid shutting down the Gazette."