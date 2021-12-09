click to enlarge File: Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Councilor Chip Mason (D-Ward 5)

With three months to go before Town Meeting Day, it's unclear what much of the rest of the field will look like. The seven other seats up for reelection are currently held by four Progressives, two Dems and one independent, Ward 7's Ali Dieng.





First-term Councilor Sarah Carpenter (D-Ward 4), who in 2020 won the seat formerly held by Republican Kurt Wright , said she plans to run again.





Stromberg did not immediately return an interview request, nor did fellow Prog Zoraya Hightower (Ward 1), or Councilor Karen Paul (D-Ward 6). Christopher-Aaron Felker, chair of the Burlington GOP and a former council candidate, didn't return an email asking if the party planned to caucus before March.

Should Councilor Jane Stromberg (P-Ward 8) run again, she'd already have a challenger in Hannah King, a University of Vermont student who will seek an endorsement from the Democrats. King was previously campaign manager for Adam Roof, a former Ward 8 councilor who lost the seat to Stromberg in 2020. Roof now serves as the chair of the Burlington Democratic Committee.

Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3), who was voted in during an August special election, said he will seek another term.