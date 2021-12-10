click to enlarge Courtesy of Gregory J. Lamoureux/County Courier

Matthew Toof coaching basketball at BFA St. Albans in February 2020



Toof, who is listed as a middle school literacy teacher Toof, who is listed as a middle school literacy teacher on the Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union's website , is facing two charges — repeated aggravated sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. After being arraigned on Thursday, he was being held without bail at Northwestern Correctional Center.





But the agency said it didn't follow up on the report because the concerns did not meet the criteria for sexual abuse. That same month, Toof stuck his hands down the girl's pants in his classroom, she told police.





"At this time, we are unaware of any other sexual misconduct by the teacher or any other [Georgia] employees," the statement continues. "We will be cooperating with law enforcement and supporting our children and families. Student safety is always the District’s highest priority.



"Since this is a personnel matter, we cannot discuss the specifics of the charges against the employee," the statement said. "Generally, when there is notice to the District of abuse, the District responds immediately. We maintain and enforce strict policies against sexual misconduct. Where there is notice of behavior that could be abuse, we report it to DCF and the Agency of Education.



"We also remove any employees accused of that kind of misconduct from the workplace until the matter has been fully investigated. Where there is substantiation of abuse, we will always terminate the employee. We will not tolerate sexual abuse of children by our employees." In an emailed statement, Franklin West Supervisory Union interim superintendent John Tague said the school district learned of the allegations on Wednesday. His statement did not specifically name Toof or further explain the teacher's status at the school.