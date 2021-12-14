click to enlarge File: Cat Cutillo

A March 2021 ribbon cutting at the downtown high school

The contract has yet to be written, district superintendent Tom Flanagan said, but it will provide a way out if something prevented the district from following through with the project.







The district received five formal bids, interviewed three finalists, and decided on the chosen group of firms because of their competitive cost estimate, strong qualifications and positive references, said the district's finance director, Nathan Lavery. Freeman, French, Freeman designed the University of Vermont's Discovery Hall , which was completed in 2017.

The district would also be required to do additional testing of materials and air to evaluate whether the building was safe, the document says. If the school district wanted to reoccupy parts of the building, it would have to submit a revised occupancy plan to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Health.





"I do believe it is time for a new high school, a 21st-century high school," Wick said later in the meeting, "Whether the taxpayers will support it is what keeps me up at night."



