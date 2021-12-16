 New Owners for the Northeast Kingdom's Quimby Country Resort | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Business New Owners for the Northeast Kingdom's Quimby Country Resort

Posted By on Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge Lily and Gene Devlin in one of Quimby Country's cottages. - ANNE WALLACE ALLEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days
  • Lily and Gene Devlin in one of Quimby Country's cottages.
New owners have taken the reins at Quimby Country resort, the only business in the tiny Northeast Kingdom town of Averill.

On Wednesday, Gene and Lily Devlin completed their purchase of the property, which occupies 1,000 acres on Forest Lake and includes 19 shoreline cottages, a lodge and a clubhouse.

The Cornwall couple, who have had a 49 percent ownership share of the camp since 2018, don't have immediate plans to make changes to the 128-year-old property.

“We do have plans to do some capital improvements, of course, but nothing we want to announce just yet,” said Gene.

The Devlins are graduates of the University of Vermont and had been running a summer camp in the Adirondacks when they bought a 49 percent stake of Quimby Country in 2018. Gene, who has also worked in admissions at a boarding school in Maine, said the couple's jobs and interests have given them years of experience with outdoor activities and the service industry.

Quimby was founded as the Cold Spring fishing camp in 1893, and became a three-season resort for hunters, anglers and families in 1919. That's according to a brief history put together by Dick Martin, president of the resort's soon-to-be-dissolved board.
Related Quimby Country Family Camp to Reopen, Host Cookouts
Theresa "Tessa" Cashin
Quimby Country Family Camp to Reopen, Host Cookouts
By Hannah Palmer Egan
Food News
In the 1960s, a group of longtime guests bought the camp and ran it for more than 50 years as shareholders. But in recent years, the camp had struggled to attract guests, and it went up for sale in 2017.

Things picked up when the Devlins came on board, and the resort has fared well during the pandemic, the pair said. Last year, Vermont visitors helped make up for out-of-state guests who were dissuaded from coming by the state's COVID-19 safety measures. 
click to enlarge Quimby Country from above - COURTESY OF QUIMBY COUNTRY
  • Courtesy Of Quimby Country
  • Quimby Country from above
All of the cabins were booked during the seven-week high summer season, the Devlins said, and finding the 15 to 20 staff members they needed was a bigger hurdle than pandemic restrictions.

Lily said she expects to offer the same activities Quimby always has, including swimming, hiking, biking, archery, canoeing, kayaking and sailing. Each week, there is square dancing, a tennis tournament called "Quimbledon,” and a cocktail hour. An all-inclusive family vacation, including meals in the dining room and an optional picnic lunch, is $1,619 per adult, per week. The staff includes camp counselors.
Related Find Family Fun and Rustic R&R at Vermont's Quimby Country Resort
Quimby Country cabins on Big Averill Lake
Find Family Fun and Rustic R&R at Vermont's Quimby Country Resort
By Dan Bolles
Staytripper
Before the pandemic, the couple was starting to look for ways to draw more guests from Québec, something they plan to pick up again in the coming year. The resort is just minutes from the Canadian border crossings in the neighboring towns of Norton and Canaan, and many Canadian families own cabins on the Averill lakes. But in general, the two said, things will go on as they have for more than a century.

"There is no reason to change what has been working for 128 consecutive years," Gene said. "In a sense, our job is easy: just don't mess it up."
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Business

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation