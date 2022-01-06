 Burlington Council President Tracy Won't Run Again in March | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Burlington / Elections Burlington Council President Tracy Won't Run Again in March

Posted By on Thu, Jan 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM

click to enlarge City Council President Max Tracy (P-Ward 2) - FILE: COURTNEY LAMDIN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
  • City Council President Max Tracy (P-Ward 2)
Updated at 8:10 p.m.

Burlington City Council President Max Tracy (P-Ward 2) said on Thursday that he will not run for reelection in March.

The current council’s longest serving Progressive, Tracy said that it's become too difficult to balance his demanding council role with his full-time work as a health care union organizer, particularly with contract negotiations looming at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

“Serving on the city council as council president, having to run for reelection while also working on the next contract in the spring, seems really untenable,” Tracy said. “I don't think I’d be able to do either role justice.”

Since he was first elected in 2012, Tracy has earned a reputation as one of the council's most hard-line Progs. His uncompromising policy positions — including his votes against basing the F-35 jets in Burlington and support for wide-ranging police reforms — have positioned him as the perfect foil to Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat whose seat Tracy nearly swiped in last year’s mayoral election. The Prog lost by just 129 votes.
Related Can Max Tracy Ride the City’s Progressive Wave to Become Burlington’s Next Mayor?
Max Tracy
Can Max Tracy Ride the City’s Progressive Wave to Become Burlington’s Next Mayor?
By Courtney Lamdin
Politics
Tracy, 35, said his employer allowed him the flexibility to run for mayor last year, but that it would be “incredibly challenging” to mount another campaign as his union work is picking up. Had Tracy run again for council, it would have been his third campaign in as many years.

“Elections are uniquely intense and stressful,” he said. “I don't want to be running every single year, especially on the heels of the years that we’ve had at this point with the pandemic.”

Indeed, Tracy has been at the council’s helm during the entirety of the pandemic, when in-person meetings shifted to remote proceedings. He has moderated myriad debates on divisive issues, including virtually presiding over the city’s longest-ever public forum — on policing — and attempting recently to maintain order when the destruction of a homeless encampment brought raucous crowds to City Hall.
Related Crowds at Burlington City Council Meetings Are Becoming Increasingly Uncivil
Crowds at Burlington City Council Meetings Are Becoming Increasingly Uncivil
By Courtney Lamdin
Politics
Though Tracy is viewed as the Progs’ figurehead, he said the caucus has “a number of leaders” and he isn’t concerned that his open seat will weaken the Progressive party. Tracy has handily defeated opponents in council elections, cementing the Old North End’s yearslong status as a Progressive stronghold.

Burlington Democrats aren’t running a candidate in Ward 2 in March, when all eight “ward” seats are up for reelection. But the party did put up contenders in other wards. Newcomers Hannah King and Aleczander Stith are running in Wards 8 and 7, respectively, while Ben Traverse is seeking the Ward 5 seat that incumbent Councilor Chip Mason, a Democrat, will vacate. Incumbent Dems Sarah Carpenter (Ward 4) and Karen Paul (Ward 6) are also running.
Related Burlington City Councilor Chip Mason Won't Seek Reelection
Councilor Chip Mason (D-Ward 5)
Burlington City Councilor Chip Mason Won't Seek Reelection
By Courtney Lamdin
Off Message
One longtime Prog has already tossed his name in the ring for Tracy’s Ward 2 seat. Gene Bergman, a former Burlington assistant city attorney, recently registered his candidacy with the Vermont Secretary of State.

Bergman, 68, has lived in Burlington for nearly 50 years. He served Ward 2 on the city council from 1986 to 1992 and ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Vermont House in 2012. He retired as assistant city attorney in 2018 after 20 years on the job.

Since then, Bergman has worked as a paid staffer for several Progressive councilors, including Jack Hanson (East District) and Perri Freeman (Central District), performing research and drafting resolutions.

He said people have asked him to run for council over the years, but he always declined due to family obligations. If Tracy had run for reelection, Bergman said he would have pulled his candidacy.  He’s running to “push some really important, transformational policies.”

“Perhaps there's a way I can bridge divides,” Berman said, adding that he knows the players in city politics. “I’m interested, and I care. I love the city, and I love its people.”

Tracy said he won’t endorse a candidate until after the Progs caucus on January 18. Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3) is running again, but both Zoraya Hightower (P-Ward 1) and Jane Stromberg (P-Ward 8) haven’t announced their reelection plans.
Related At Raucous Meeting, Burlington City Council Passes Mask Mandate
Bill Moore of Johnson with his protest sign
At Raucous Meeting, Burlington City Council Passes Mask Mandate
By Courtney Lamdin
Off Message
In a text message Thursday evening, Hightower said she’s conflicted about seeking another term. She said her role as a “compromiser” is critical in policy debates, but the time commitment and “hate messages from across the country” are wearing her down.

“I’ve tried to be clear that I'd prefer to take a break and step away for the right candidate but they've been slow to materialize,” Hightower wrote. “I will decide by next week."

Stromberg did not respond to an interview request.

Tracy said he’s grateful for his decade of service and is not ruling out another run in the future. Meantime, he’ll remain involved with the party and plans to stay in the Queen City.

“It’s been the great joy of my life to be able to serve my community in this way,” he said. "I don't take stepping away from that role lightly. I'm sure I’ll really miss it.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

More By This Author

  • Backstory: Most Fruitful Fact-Check

  • Backstory: Most Fruitful Fact-Check

    Kyle Dodson's short tenure with the City of Burlington began and ended the same way: with a boatload of controversy. Mayor Miro Weinberger tapped Dodson, a Black man who serves as president and CEO of the Greater Burlington YMCA, to lead the city's "police transformation" effort in September 2020. That month, protesters had occupied a city park to demand that the city fire three officers accused of violence and racism.
    • By Courtney Lamdin
    • Dec 29, 2021
  • Backstory: Story That Most Changed my Perspective

  • Backstory: Story That Most Changed my Perspective

    It took me a while to psych myself into going to the Sears Lane homeless encampment on a cold October day. The City of Burlington was in the process of evicting the 40-some campers following arrests related to guns and drugs. According to the city, it wasn't safe at the site; one official told me not to venture there alone. City staff would be there, he said, but wouldn't be responsible for me if anything went awry.
    • By Courtney Lamdin
    • Dec 29, 2021
  • Backstory: Worst-Timed Vacations

  • Backstory: Worst-Timed Vacations

    In July 2019, I was lounging in a Maine hotel room when I took a break from my Jodi Picoult novel to check Twitter. There in my timeline, I saw that a colleague had written the story I'd been chasing for weeks: Developers of the long-stalled CityPlace Burlington project downtown had announced that the entire development would be redesigned, from top to bottom.
    • By Courtney Lamdin
    • Dec 29, 2021
  • More »
  |  

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation