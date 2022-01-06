In a follow-up email to Seven Days, Olsen-Farrell said that her district was forced to stop contact tracing after it identified 51 COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week. Thirty staff members were absent because they had the virus or were a close contact, she said.



And in Rutland City Public Schools, the district this week had 100 student cases and 25 staff cases, Superintendent Bill Olson said. Adam Bunting, principal of Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg, said there were 29 positive cases as of Wednesday, though most weren't infectious while on campus. On Thursday, Bunting said there were four more positive cases. CVU has a student vaccination rate of around 92 percent.





"We continue to do our best to keep students in school but it is especially challenging at the high school right now," Olsen-Farrell wrote. "Please anticipate that there could be school cancellations in the coming days."