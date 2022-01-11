The traditional practice of contact tracing required school personnel to identify and reach out to close contacts of students who were infectious with COVID-19 while in school. Surveillance testing, meanwhile, calls for weekly PCR tests of asymptomatic student and staff.



But officials said Tuesday that such measures were ineffective against the new Omicron variant, which is more contagious and appears to have a shorter incubation period than other strains of the virus.



Later Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee heard testimony on the new policy from educators and health officials, including French and Levine.

Patrick Pennock, the principal at Hardwick Elementary School, told the panel that some of his staff were worried about whether families would actually administer the tests at home."Families are struggling with having to go to work and with childcare, and we feel like there may be some folks who'd be concerned ... the last thing they'd want to have happen is that their child would test positive because then they can't go to work and all sorts of other financial implications would roll out from that," Pennock said.But in the days since schools reopened after the holidays, many Vermont districts had given up on contact tracing because of the massive spike in cases. Others didn't have the staff on hand to carry out the time-consuming job. And still more ran out of tests. Rampant cases among staff and students have forced several districts to close for multiple days.At the hearing, Levine noted that the new guidance would standardize the processes and target students most at risk of contracting COVID-19 from an infectious classmate."People have interpreted this, inappropriately, as we have given up on contact tracing and that is completely untrue," Levine said. "We have really evolved contact tracing to the point where it is now, I think, a much more conservative approach and a more comprehensive approach."In the coming days, French said, the Agency of Education would update guidance and communication forms for families to reflect the new policy."I think ... from an operational standpoint, it's going to give, particularly our school nurses, some hope that this is going to be more manageable," French said. "Certainly, we couldn't stay where we were, so we had to make an adjustment."