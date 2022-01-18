 Burlington Progs Consider Six Candidates for Council Seats | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Burlington / Elections Burlington Progs Consider Six Candidates for Council Seats

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 9:02 PM

click to enlarge Attendees at the Progressive caucus - SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
  • Attendees at the Progressive caucus
Burlington Progressives heard pitches on Tuesday from six candidates hoping to receive the party's nomination for city council races this Town Meeting Day.

More than 200 people registered for the virtual caucus, which featured uncontested races and several familiar faces. Incumbent councilors Zoraya Hightower (P-Ward 1) and Joe Magee (P-Ward 3) are hoping to be elected to another term, and longtime Prog Gene Bergman is running for the Ward 2 seat being vacated by outgoing Progressive City Council President Max Tracy.

Newcomers include Olivia Taylor in Ward 7 — an area of the New North End currently controlled by independent Councilor Ali Dieng — and Ali House, a social worker and University of Vermont senior who is running in the student-heavy Ward 8. The latter seat's current councilor, Jane Stromberg, announced last week that she won't seek another term.

Rounding out the potential Prog slate is FaRied Munarsyah, who will compete for the historically Democratic seat in Ward 5. Incumbent Councilor Chip Mason, a Democrat, is stepping down from that seat after a decade.

The party didn't put up candidates for Wards 4 or 6, seats that are now held by Democrats Sarah Carpenter and Karen Paul, respectively. Both are running for reelection this March, when all eight "ward" seats are up for grabs.

The Progs will announce their results after voting closes on Thursday at noon. None of the races are contested, but voters could decide not to endorse candidates.

In nomination speeches, candidates said they want to increase the city's affordable housing stock, fight climate change and protect houseless Burlingtonians.

Munarsyah, who organizes the mutual aid group the People's Kitchen, said he was motivated to run after Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger ordered the closure of the Sears Lane homeless encampment last fall. More than two dozen people lived at the South End site at the time.
Related Burlington Levels Sears Lane Homeless Encampment
A loader piles debris into a dumpster
Burlington Levels Sears Lane Homeless Encampment
By Courtney Lamdin
Off Message
Munarsyah also supports increasing the minimum wage and banning no-cause evictions and is involved with Proposition Zero, a movement calling for Burlington to use a referendum process for ballot items.

"We need people to be organized, and we need people to be mobilized," he said. "I'm not running for the council seat — I'm here for direct democracy."

Magee also mentioned Sears Lane, saying he considered not running for reelection until he began working with campers and advocates to save the site, which was ultimately torn down.

"That made it clear to me that I need to step up and do this," Magee said, noting that in the next few weeks, he plans to introduce a stronger ordinance to protect campers from being displaced.

Magee also supports a renewed effort to create a community control board, a citizen-led panel with the ability to discipline police officers involved in misconduct. Weinberger vetoed the concept in December 2020.

Bergman, a retired assistant city attorney, echoed others' points on Sears Lane and climate policy. He added that he's excited to advance a zoning proposal that would allow UVM to build more student housing on its Trinity campus —  a concept Weinberger announced in December as part of a 10-point plan to ease the city's housing crisis.
Related Weinberger Pushes Zoning Changes to Boost Housing Supply
Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger Pushes Zoning Changes to Boost Housing Supply
By Derek Brouwer
Off Message
Taylor, a consultant for a global development firm, told the virtual audience that she wants to advocate for a new tax credit for landlords who rent to tenants on a long-term basis, with the goal of discouraging evictions. Taylor also wants the city to create a business development specialist position that would "provide free support" to businesses owned by women and Black, Indigenous and people of color, she said.

House, who was nominated by Stromberg, didn't list specific policies she'd support but rather emphasized her confidence that Burlington can tackle climate issues and housing challenges.

"I have so much hope. I really believe in our city," House said. "I believe we the people of Burlington have the power to create this positive, lasting, impactful change, and I believe that we can serve as an example to other cities."

Hightower, who was hesitant to run for reelection, shared House's optimism, saying she's inspired by how this year's candidates are "all incredibly different."

"That's actually really, really exciting to see," Hightower said. "If we were all to get elected, what a great slate that would be."

Should Prog voters approve the candidates, at least five of the council races would be contested in March. In Ward 1, Hightower would go up against  Democrat Rob Gutman, and in Ward 3, Magee would challenge Republican Christopher-Aaron Felker.
Related Burlington Dems Endorse Five Candidates for City Council Elections
Participants in the Burlington Democratic caucus
Burlington Dems Endorse Five Candidates for City Council Elections
By Courtney Lamdin
Off Message
Ward 5 would feature Munarsyah versus Ben Traverse, a Democrat-endorsed lawyer and chair of the city's Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Commission. Ward 8's contest would be between House and fellow UVM student Hannah King.

Ward 7 could have a three-way race between Dieng, Taylor and newcomer Aleczander Stith, who was endorsed by both the Democrats and GOP. Dieng has not publicly announced his reelection plans.

As of now, Bergman and incumbents Paul and Carpenter don't have any challengers, though independent candidates could still jump in the race. They have until January 24 to file election petitions with the city clerk's office.

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation