 Amendment to Clarify Vermont's Slavery Ban Draws Support at Hearing | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 20, 2022

History / Statehouse Amendment to Clarify Vermont's Slavery Ban Draws Support at Hearing

Posted By on Thu, Jan 20, 2022 at 9:29 PM

click to enlarge The Vermont Statehouse - DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime
  • The Vermont Statehouse
A proposed amendment to clarify the prohibition of slavery in the Vermont Constitution earned unanimous support during a public hearing in the legislature Thursday night, with speakers painting it as an important step in the fight for racial equality.

"This is going to serve as the foundation for addressing systemic racism in our state laws and institutions," said Mark Hughes, executive director of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance, which has pushed hard for the amendment.

Vermont is often credited with being the first state in the U.S. to ban slavery. But the prohibition, enshrined in its constitution in 1777, was a partial one, applying only to people over age 21 while not protecting those "bound by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.”

The 13th amendment to the U.S. Constitution would prohibit slavery except as punishment for a crime nearly 100 years later. But the Vermont Constitution has maintained its partial prohibition to this day.
Related Database Reveals Vermont Congressman Was a Slave Owner
Matthew Lyon's portrait in the Vermont Statehouse
Database Reveals Vermont Congressman Was a Slave Owner
By Kevin McCallum
Off Message
The proposed amendment, known as Prop 2, strikes these caveats — along with any mention of slavery in the state's founding document — so that there is no room for ambiguity. Supporters say the change is long overdue. 

"Our constitution reminds us what is important," said Keren Sita, who was among 15 speakers in favor of the amendment at Thursday's hearing. "If the freedom of Black people is what is important to this state, then our constitution will reflect that, and our children's children will be able to look back and know that it's been reflected."

Numerous other states have passed similar legislation in recent years, including Colorado and Utah.

Nathan Woodliff-Stanley, a South Carolina resident and member of the Abolish Slavery National Network, said it would be "especially meaningful" for Vermont to join this list, given that the so-called "exemption clause" appears to have originated in the Green Mountain State.

"It would be an important way to set right a historical wrong, to prevent future abuses, to set an example for our nation and the possibility of change at the federal level, and to start a discussion about addressing criminal justice today in more humane and constructive ways," he said.

State law requires constitutional amendments to be considered in two consecutive bienniums so that separately-elected legislatures have a chance to vet the changes. Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the proposal in 2019, and the Senate approved it again last year.

The House Government Operations Committee, which presided over Thursday's public hearing, plans to advance the bill to the full House on Friday. If the chamber endorses the amendment again — as is widely expected — then it will be placed on ballots this November.

The legislature is also now considering Prop 5, which would enshrine abortion rights into the constitution. 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation