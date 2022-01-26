 Senate Approves Building Contractor Registration Bill | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Senate Approves Building Contractor Registration Bill

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 8:10 PM

click to enlarge Vermont Statehouse - ANNE WALLACE ALLEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days
  • Vermont Statehouse
A bill that would require building contractors to register with the state is headed for the governor’s desk. H.157 would apply to any contractor who agrees with a homeowner to do work worth $3,500 or more.

Under the measure, which the Vermont Senate approved on Wednesday, individual contractors would be required to show proof of liability insurance when they register. 

The idea of a contractor registry has been circulating in Montpelier for at least 15 years, but this is the first time a registration requirement has made it through both chambers to Gov. Phil Scott's desk.

Scott, a former building contractor himself, has shown reservations about the bill, including the $3,500 threshold, which he thinks should be higher. His press secretary, Jason Maulucci, said Wednesday that Scott’s office reached out to Senate lawmakers recently to press for the higher amount, but they didn’t change it.

“He’s got serious concerns with the bill, “ Maulucci said. “We think it hurts contractors, specifically the small ones.”

Many of the consumer complaints heard by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office concern contractors who have walked off with deposits or done substandard work. From 2012 to 2017, the office received 587 complaints about home improvement service problems that cost a total of more than $3.1 million, said Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham).

The bill also requires contractors to create a written contract with the homeowner. Templates are available on the website of the Office of Professional Regulation.

That contract can help a builder, not just a homeowner, said the lead sponsor, Rep. Scott Campbell (R-St. Johnsbury). He said he’s been burned before, when working as a building contractor.

“Put it in writing,” he said. “People get amnesia.”

Campbell said most cases of contractor fraud happen with jobs of relatively low dollar amounts of under $10,000.

“The contractor might say, ‘I want a $5,000 deposit to order materials for your roofing job,’ and never show up again,” Campbell said. “So the threshold needs to be low enough that it captures those types of fraud.”

Jim Bradley, a homebuilder who has testified in support of the bill on behalf of the Vermont Builders and Remodelers Association, noted that materials prices are rising so fast that even a $10,000 threshold would capture most jobs.

“The other day, I priced out a double door for a customer that was $5,300,” Bradley said. He added that he has served as an expert witness in cases where homeowners have sued their contractors. With legal fees, he said, mistakes and poor-quality work can cost homeowners hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Even a small contractor can do a lot of damage that can turn expensive if you don’t understand the fundamentals,” he said.

For as long as the Builders Association and other groups have been working on a contractor licensing bill, opponents have been fighting it, saying additional regulation will harm small business owners.

John McClaughry, vice president of the conservative Ethan Allen Institute in Kirby, said advocates such as Bradley support the bill because they think it will help suppress competition.

“The whole point of this thing is to stamp out small-level homebuilders and rehabilitators by putting them up against a bureaucratic regime that will pretty much drive them out of business, which is the intent,” McClaughry said.

Bradley disagreed, noting that there aren’t enough contractors in the state now to handle all of the work available. And he doesn’t think registration would put people out of business.

“If you can’t take 15 minutes to change the name, the price and the scope of work on a boilerplate contract, you really shouldn’t be doing what you’re doing,” he said.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

More By This Author

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation