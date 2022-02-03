



But the just-released guidance provides more specific direction for what schools will be required to do if airborne PCBs are detected.



Under the new guidance, if rooms have PCB levels above the immediate action levels, they can no longer be occupied. If rooms are above the school action level but below the immediate action level, schools have some options.

In the lowest-risk scenario, schools would only use rooms that tested below the school action levels. For the rooms that tested higher than the school action levels, schools would be required to identify the source of PCBs and take action to reduce the levels within one year, following a consultant's recommendations.



In the higher-risk scenarios, schools could continue using the rooms that tested higher than the school action levels but, within six weeks, must do a more surface-level mitigation — such as installing additional air handling equipment or painting over some of the PCB sources to reduce vapors, Coppolino said. Either scenario would require follow-up testing to determine whether the problem had been addressed.

Senior environmental program manager Trish Coppolino, who is heading up the testing project for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, said the immediate action levels were calculated using the hazard index set by the EPA's Removal Emergency Response Program.