

click to enlarge Courtesy of John Hall

A bald eagle nesting pair in Barnet "It's not like we're going to stop keeping an eye on them," she said.

The plan identified Lake Champlain, the Connecticut River and dozens of other water bodies as key habitat for the eagles, which largely prey on fish. It called for delisting the eagles when the population reached at least 28 successful breeding pairs within 1.5 miles of state borders.A number of federal and state protections remain in place to protect the birds, and the state will continue to work with groups such as Audubon to monitor their recovery, Renfrew said.Along with the eagle announcement, which has been in the works for months, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department also delisted a flowering woodland plant called the short-styled snakeroot.But the agency added to the endangered list the American bumblebee, a species of freshwater mussel called the brook floater, and two plant species — Houghton’s sedge and rue anemone. The Eastern meadowlark was added as threatened.The department also noted that three areas essential for the survival of threatened or endangered species — the common tern, Eastern spiny softshell turtle, and three bat species — had been listed as critical habitats.