click to enlarge Bodycam Footage

Burlington police at the scene of the incident involving the Meli brothers

Meli was injured in September 2018 when sergeant Jason Bellavance shoved him while responding to a call outside of a bar. Meli’s head slammed into a wall, knocking him unconscious. Police arrested him on charges that were later dropped.



The previous night, on the same block of Burlington’s Main Street, Jok was standing in the center of a group of people when Officer Joseph Corrow approached and took Jok to the ground. Corrow believed that Jok was engaged in a fight, he said. The officer was not disciplined following an internal investigation.

The incidents brought public scrutiny to the department's use-of-force practices and racial disparities in policing. In 2020, after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, local activists occupied Burlington's Battery Park and demanded that the city fire three officers accused of excessive force. Former sergeant Bellavance ultimately left the department as part of a $300,000 buyout from the city.