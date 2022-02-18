Sarah Cronin





"In the very near future, if all goes to plan, we intend to recommend lifting the mask requirement recommendation altogether," he added. "The fact is, our kids need to get back to normal," Scott said at his weekly press conference. "They've been through a lot. So we should begin this transition as soon as possible."

There's no conflict there, according to Agency of Education spokesperson Ted Fisher. Vermont school districts are legally considered their own municipalities, so town mandates can't apply to school buildings, he said. Further, the state recommendations are advisory and not legally binding, so districts have the right to implement their own rules, Fisher added.

Masks, though, are still required on school buses, according to Fisher, because there's a federal mandate in place.



In Burlington, all nine schools will continue with universal masking when students return from break on March 2, Superintendent Tom Flanagan wrote in a letter to families on Wednesday. The district plans to review vaccination rates and COVID-19 positivity rates in the schools and city before making any decision about lifting the mask requirement, Flanagan wrote. The earliest that would come is mid-March.





"However, I am committed to acting in the best interest of our students and staff," Flanagan wrote, "and if we don't receive the information needed, or if cases again spike or other outside factors come into play, we may need to be flexible on this anticipated start date."



Washington County has a vaccination rate that is similar to Chittenden County's. And in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District, superintendent Libby Bonesteel is advocating for a go-it-slow approach that's similar to some of her colleagues'.



Bonesteel, though, appears to have interpreted the governor's announcement as a requirement. She said in a letter Tuesday that the district couldn't enforce masking as of February 28 in its three schools where 80 percent of students are vaccinated. Bonesteel could not be reached for comment about the apparent discrepancy.





"I recognize that this could potentially be a charged issue," Bonesteel wrote. "I also know that the [Montpelier Roxbury] community is one that cares about each other ... Our actions are what matter here. Right now, with positive case counts still occurring in our community, an action that shows we care may be to continue to wear a mask while in the school buildings."