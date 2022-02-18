“disappointed with the decision and are now in the process of assessing the impact and next steps,” spokesperson Gina DeRossi wrote in a statement.



The PUC chose to answer the legal question of whether it had the authority to grant the request before it began taking evidence on the request itself. It concluded that while it had the authority to allow GlobalFoundries to create its own utility, it couldn’t exempt the company from what is known as the Renewable Energy Standard.The law, passed by the legislature in 2015, requires utilities to get a gradually increasing percentage of their power from renewable sources every year. By 2032, electric utilities are supposed to get at least 75 percent of their total power from renewable sources, and 10 percent from new renewable power sources built in the state, such as wind and solar.The PUC said it didn’t have the ability to waive the requirement for GlobalFoundries because lawmakers meant the Renewable Energy Standard to be broad in scope.“The legislative intent was to impose this requirement on all electricity, whether sold, provided or offered in the State,” the PUC found.