 Christina Nolan Launches U.S. Senate Campaign as Republican | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

U.S. Politics Christina Nolan Launches U.S. Senate Campaign as Republican

Posted By on Tue, Feb 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge Christina Nolan - U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
  • U.S. Department of Justice
  • Christina Nolan
Former U.S. attorney Christina Nolan formally launched a bid for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, casting herself as a moderate Republican intent on easing the partisan gridlock in Washington, D.C.

Nolan is seeking to be the first woman Vermont sends to Congress and the first Republican senator to represent the Green Mountain State since Jim Jeffords, who ultimately left the party in 2001 while still in office.

Nolan acknowledged last month that she was exploring a run, but Tuesday's announcement, via a video campaign ad and interview with Fox News, made it official.

"I'm running for Senate because we need leadership that will unify the country," Nolan said in the ad. "We need leadership that will work across the aisle to make positive change for Vermonters and their families."

In 2017, Gov. Phil Scott and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) both recommended Nolan to serve as Vermont's U.S. attorney. Then-president Donald Trump appointed her to the post later that year, and she held it until 2021, when President Joe Biden took office. Nolan was the first woman to hold the post.

At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Scott said he would also support Nolan's bid for Senate.

"I was very pleased to see her step up," the governor said. "She's a viable candidate. She has a wealth of experience and the right demeanor."

Her office prosecuted the leaders of the Jay Peak EB-5 fraud and brought criminal charges against Purdue Pharma for a kickback scheme with electronic medical records company Practice Fusion, leading to a $8.3 billion settlement. While U.S. attorney, Nolan aggressively pursued gun and drug crime and effectively blocked an effort to establish a safe-injection site in Burlington by threatening to charge those who operate them.
Related Purdue Pharma to Plead Guilty in Criminal Probe Initiated by Vermont Prosecutors
Christina Nolan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont
Purdue Pharma to Plead Guilty in Criminal Probe Initiated by Vermont Prosecutors
By Courtney Lamdin
Off Message
"The first job of government is public safety, preventing people from using drugs and getting those with substance use disorder into treatment," Nolan said in her announcement video.

She went on to describe "skyrocketing" inflation as a tax on the middle class, and said "we need to get the workforce back to work."

"Leaders in Washington in both parties have lost their way. They are more interested in fighting with each other and beating the other party. It's cynicism and gridlock," Nolan said.
Related Leahy’s Retirement Announcement Sets Off a Scramble to Succeed Him
Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, on Monday
Leahy’s Retirement Announcement Sets Off a Scramble to Succeed Him
By Kevin McCallum and Derek Brouwer
Politics
Nolan, 42, is the first prominent Republican to enter the race. If she wins the party's nomination, she will face an uphill race against the likely Democratic nominee, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, in the bid to succeed Sen. Leahy, who is retiring.

While Nolan is the first prominent woman to run for Senate, three women are running to fill Welch's seat. That means Vermont could send two women to Washington, D.C., this cycle — after never having elected one to either chamber.

Nolan, originally from Westford, is a University of Vermont graduate. She lives in Burlington with her longtime partner, Jill.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on U.S. Politics

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation