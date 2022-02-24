School boards for both public and independent schools would be required to either adopt the state’s policy or create one of their own that is “at least as comprehensive” by January 1, 2023. Schools that violate the policy would be given until May 1 of that year to select new branding to take effect in the 2023-2024 school year.



The bill calls for the Vermont Agency of Education to work with the Vermont School Boards Association and other groups to develop a "model school nondiscriminatory branding" policy by August 1 of this year. “School branding” is defined as “any name, symbol or image used by a school as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead, team name, slogan, motto or other identifier.”It's unclear how the state would enforce the policy.