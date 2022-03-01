 Happy Town Meeting Day! Get Out and Vote, Vermont | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

News / Elections Happy Town Meeting Day! Get Out and Vote, Vermont

Posted By on Tue, Mar 1, 2022 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge Checking in voters at the Miller Center in Burlington - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Checking in voters at the Miller Center in Burlington
Town Meeting Day might look different again this year, but the vibe is the same.

Vermonters are voting — by voice, by mail, by paper ballot — as part of the state's unique tradition of direct democracy. Town clerks and volunteers are doing their part to count ballots and keep the polls running. Candidates are out for one last 12-hour campaign push before polls close at 7 p.m.

For the last few months, Seven Days has covered various Town Meeting Day issues in municipalities around the state. Here's what you need to know:

February 28: "Scott Blocks Brattleboro's Bid to Lower the Voting Age"

February 25: "Burlington Seeks a Makeover for Main Street With TIF Bond"

February 23: "Democracy How? The Pandemic Has Weakened — but Not Killed — Vermont’s Grand Town Meeting Day Tradition"

February 23: "Burlington Voters Will Again Consider New City Spending — and a Tax Hike"

February 23: "Winooski, Montpelier Will Allow Noncitizens to Vote, but Few Have Signed Up"

February 18: "Milton School Board Race Jolted By Candidates’ Manifesto"

February 16: "Local Commotion: National Divisions on Race and Equity Are Roiling Vermont School Boards"

February 9: "Control of the Burlington City Council Likely Hinges on One Race: Ward 8"

February 2: "A Proposed Tweak to Burlington’s Charter Sparks Impassioned Debate Over Sex Work"

January 18: "Burlington Progs Consider Six Candidates for Council Seats"

January 12: "Burlington Council Elections: Hightower Will Run, Stromberg Won't"

January 12: "Burlington’s Town Meeting Day Could Look Much Different for Progressives"

December 19: "Burlington Dems Endorse Five Candidates for City Council Elections"

December 9: "Burlington City Councilor Chip Mason Won't Seek Reelection"

Tags: , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Sasha Goldstein

Sasha Goldstein
Bio:
 Sasha Goldstein is Seven Days' deputy news editor.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation