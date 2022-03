click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Checking in voters at the Miller Center in Burlington

Town Meeting Day might look different again this year, but the vibe is the same.Vermonters are voting — by voice , by mail, by paper ballot — as part of the state's unique tradition of direct democracy. Town clerks and volunteers are doing their part to count ballots and keep the polls running. Candidates are out for one last 12-hour campaign push before polls close at 7 p.m.For the last few months,has covered various Town Meeting Day issues in municipalities around the state. Here's what you need to know: