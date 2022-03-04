 A New, Affordable Neighborhood Is Planned for Hinesburg | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 4, 2022

Development A New, Affordable Neighborhood Is Planned for Hinesburg

Posted By on Fri, Mar 4, 2022 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge © ANDRII YALANSKYI | DREAMSTIME
  • © Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime
The Champlain Housing Trust has announced plans to build 100 new homes in Hinesburg to provide families an affordable place to live — a project conceived amid a housing crisis wrought by soaring costs.

Philanthropist Jan Blomstrann, the former owner of NRG Systems, a renewable energy firm based in Hinesburg, is donating 46 acres of land south of  Champlain Valley Union High School for the neighborhood, CHT announced on Friday. Not yet planned in detail, the new neighborhood is expected to have family-friendly amenities such as sledding hills, playgrounds and trails.

CHT will develop 40 homes and Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity will put up 20. Habitat uses volunteer labor including "sweat equity" from those who are to live in its homes, in order to keep prices low.

These 60 homes will be for families earning less than the median area income — about $86,400 for a family of three. They'll use a "shared equity" model in which the owners, when they sell, share funds from appreciation of the home in order to keep the houses affordable in perpetuity.

Sterling Construction will build 40 market-rate houses. They'll include starter homes as well as larger, single-family houses. The houses all will be energy efficient and will "maximize the use of alternative energy solutions," according to CHT.

The announcement comes at a time of high demand for housing in Chittenden County and Vermont. Few homes are available and prices have soared.

“I look forward to the generations of families that will have the profound opportunity to benefit from homeownership," Blomstrann said in a statement. "I urge town and state regulators, along with the array of funders needed, to make this new neighborhood a reality.”

In a statement, CHT CEO Michael Monte said the project fits Hinesburg's growth plan and is "critically needed to support working families and the Vermont economy."

"This will be a model project that I hope will inspire other communities across our region and state to prioritize affordable housing development when Vermonters’ need is so great,” Monte said.

The project will be designed in detail this spring, and the developers will seek permits later in the year. The first homes are expected to be ready to purchase in the summer of 2024. By 2026, the project should be complete, according to CHT.

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Matthew Roy

Matthew Roy
Bio:
 News editor Matthew Roy has been at Seven Days since 2014. Before that, he was an editor at The Virginian-Pilot.
  |  

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Development

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation