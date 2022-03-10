click to enlarge Corey Grenier ©️ Seven Days

The former home of the Greater Burlington YMCA

Community National Bank sued Hospitality Funding and its CEO, Scott Silver, in January after the developer missed a deadline last fall to repay the loan. The suit also names James Albertelli, who — like Silver — personally guaranteed the loan.





The bank seeks repayment of $2.25 million it loaned the company in 2018 to buy the downtown property. The repayment was initially due March 2021 before it was extended to October 1, according to court documents.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Smith Buckley Architects

The proposed hotel