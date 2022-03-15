click to enlarge File: Terri Hallenbeck ©️ Seven Days

Paul Hines

Packetized Energy has operated pilot projects in California, South Carolina, Canada, and in Vermont, including one with the Burlington Electric Department. EnergyHub has more than 60 utility clients in the U.S. and Canada.



“We joined with Energy Hub because it gives us opportunities to use our algorithms at a much larger scale across the U.S. and Canada,” Hines said.

“Wind and solar come and go whenever they want to,” Hines said. “As we get to the point where we are getting more of our electricity from wind and solar, we need to adapt the rest of the system to use electricity when that is plentiful, and avoid consuming electricity when there is a shortage.”



Local officials are looking into using the technology to increase the resilience of state's energy grid. Solar produces about 14 percent of the power that is generated in Vermont, according to the Department of Public Service. And local utilities also obtain power from state and regional hydroelectric plants, wind turbines, biomass, and from a pool that includes natural gas, oil, nuclear power, and even a small amount of coal, according to Anne Margolis, the deputy planning director at the Public Service Department.



Vermont sees energy demand peak in both the summer — when air conditioner use is rising — and winter, when solar generation is low and people need to heat their homes.



“Our regional energy system is very stressed out during polar vortices,” Margolis said. “If it’s a five-day stretch of 10-below temperatures, we need to make sure we are not having all those electric vehicles and heat pumps adding further to that stress.” To reduce the stress of meeting peak demand, utilities use technology called distributed energy resources, or DERs. Such systems include anything that feeds power into the grid, including solar panels; anything that stores power, such as batteries; and any device that is used to moderate how much energy an appliance is using. Packetized Energy's software is itself a DER.