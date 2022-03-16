 Vermont Business Leaders Plan to Establish a Bank | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Business Vermont Business Leaders Plan to Establish a Bank

Posted By on Wed, Mar 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM

click to enlarge FRANCISCO JAVIER ZEA LARA | DREAMSTIME
  • Francisco Javier Zea Lara | Dreamstime
Hula founder Russ Scully, landlord Bill Bissonette, the three sons of IDX Systems cofounder Richard Tarrant Sr. and a constellation of other Chittenden County business luminaries have teamed up to open the first new Vermont-based bank since 1989.

Eight proposed directors and 11 organizers have applied to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to open the Bank of Burlington, a business-only lender.

The group intends to raise $20 million to $30 million before it gets started, said Mike Pieciak, the commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation.
A local lender is likely to be more flexible in approving business loans, Pieciak said. The proposal comes as financial institutions in Vermont are being sold and merging.

“This is like sailing against the wind,” he remarked.

None of the bank’s founders or future directors could be reached on Tuesday. The proposed directors include Bissonette, who owns the iconic Al’s French Frys; Kristin Blazewicz, the former chief legal officer of the Coty cosmetics company; lawyer Pietro Lynn; and Judith O’Connell and Eric Ode of Champlain Investment Partners. MyWebGrocer cofounder Jerry Tarrant and Bruce Lisman, former global equities chair at JPMorgan Chase, are on the partners list.

The president is Geoffrey Hesslink, the former president at Merchants Bank, which was acquired by Community Bank in 2017.

Scully, who developed the Hula coworker space on the Lake Champlain waterfront, is one of the organizers. Others include Scott Ireland, president and CEO of the S.D. Ireland construction company, lawyer Tom Moody, entrepreneur Brian Tarrant and former MyWebGrocer CEO Richard Tarrant Jr.

If approved, the Bank of Burlington would be the only Vermont-based bank that offers only business lending. And it would be the first new state-chartered bank since the Bank of Woodstock — now part of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust — opened in 1989.

The bank applied for a state charter last November; Pieciak said he planned to sign off on Wednesday on an initial approval. He said it’s difficult to predict how long it would take for the Bank of Burlington to receive final approval from the feds.

“We’ve already done a lot of the due diligence over the last five or six months,” Pieciak said. “It really is a matter of how quickly they will raise the funds, which I don’t think will take them long.” m

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Business

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation