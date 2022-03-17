click to enlarge
Mark and Rick Bove say they no longer plan to kick out the 24 low-income, mostly refugee families who live at a housing complex the brothers own in Winooski.
The Boves told tenants in February that they would all need to leave by July 1 ahead of "major renovations" at the 300 Main Street property. The brothers then intended to raise rents at the updated complex to market rate.
But affordable housing organizations, nonprofits that support refugees and immigrants, and Winooski city officials all decried the mass eviction at a time when rents are soaring and housing is hard to come by. A fundraiser started over the weekend to support the families had raised nearly $16,000 as of Thursday night.
The Boves, of the namesake pasta sauce brand, changed their minds.
"After further consideration of how the decision negatively affected the current residents, the project has been reimagined utilizing a better approach to support all tenants who wish to remain on site, while the renovation will still begin on time this summer," the brothers said Thursday night in a statement emailed to members of the media.
The renovation will go on as planned, according to the statement, but has been "reengineered." Instead of evicting everyone, the landlords will first renovate two vacant apartments. Once they are done, they'll relocate two families from other apartments into those units. They'll proceed that way until all are updated, the statement says. Plans include new doors, windows, flooring and heating .
"This plan reduces the impact on current tenants, who will no longer have to find other housing options unless they choose to relocate," it reads.
After finishing the upgrades, the Boves say, they won't raise the rents to market rate. Instead, they will cap them at fair market rates as determined by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development, which will allow the tenants to continue to use the Section 8 vouchers given to low-income renters. Roughly half of the tenants at 300 Main rent through Section 8.
“We are trying to do better,” Rick Bove said in the statement. “We are committed to improving our real estate locations and we believe this new approach will work for everybody.”
The property at 300 Main has been plagued by years of city housing code violations, including roach infestations and mold, Seven Days
and Vermont Public Radio reported last fall. It was one of several Bove properties with a poor track record of code compliance, the news organizations found.
The Boves said they've "reached out to coordinate" with several local nonprofits, including AALV, the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program and the Winooski Housing Authority. All three organizations signed on a March 8 letter
to the governor that decried the eviction situation at 300 Main Street.
“We committed to renovate these buildings as soon as possible, following the criticism of those locations last fall. Our primary focus was to immediately get these buildings not just up to code, but to be apartments Vermonters would be proud of,” Rick Bove said in the statement. “Our intention was never for the renovation project to be a hardship on the current residents, so we have course corrected in hopes that it will mitigate the impact on our current residents and will still provide them with upgraded living spaces upon completion.”