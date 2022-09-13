Feds Launch Investigation Into Alleged Antisemitism at UVM

click to enlarge File: James Buck

The University of Vermont campus

a faction within Judaism that identifies Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people.

Racism, racial chauvinism, predatory behavior, homophobia, transphobia, Zionism, or bigotry and hate speech of any kind will not be tolerated.





"For many Jews, including many Jewish students at UVM, Zionism is an integral component of Jewish ethnic identity," the complaint states. " Harassing, marginalizing, demonizing, and excluding these Jewish students on the basis of the Zionist component of their Jewish identity is just as unlawful and discriminatory as attacking a Jewish student for observing the Sabbath or keeping kosher."

Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which

prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in educational institutions that receive federal funding.



UVM is legally obligated to protect these students from the anti-Semitic harassment that has marginalized and excluded them on the basis of their Jewish identity," the complaint reads. "This harassment has denied the students an equal opportunity to enjoy the benefits of UVM’s educational and extra-curricular offerings."





In a statement, a spokesperson said UVM plans to cooperate with the investigation and "

is looking forward to providing the agency with a full response to the underlying allegations, each of which was reported to the university in 2021 and investigated by campus officials."





"We know from our colleagues across the country that antisemitism and anti-Israel activity have risen to unprecedented levels with the return to in-person campus activity," the statement read. "We take seriously our responsibility to work with our university partners to ensure incidents of bias are addressed, and that university leaders swiftly identify and publicly condemn antisemitism, bias, and hate in any form.



"Our campus and our community should be a safe space for all students – including Jewish students."