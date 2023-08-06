Agatha, 2015-2023: Thanks for the Eggs, Aggie

click to enlarge Courtesy

Agatha (2015-2023)

— Love, Eva and family

Agatha lived a long life for a chicken. She was an 8-year-old Plymouth Rock chicken and she had the softest black and white feathers. Aggie loved grapes, corn and lettuce. She enjoyed foraging in our backyard for bugs and grass. She liked cuddling up at night with her BFF Harriet the orange chicken and she tolerated her step-brothers Lexy and Loki the cats. Aggie woke us in the mornings with her loud clucks. She was spunky and sassy. You should have seen her digging in the dirt with her sharp talons! When she laid an egg, you heard all about it. She gave us something to cluck about. Our family is brokenhearted and will miss her terribly.