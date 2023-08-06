Clark, Unknown-2018: We Would Do It All Again

click to enlarge Courtesy

Clark, Unknown-2018

— Love, Dave and Ang

Our beagle Clark came to us as a senior rescue. He had a heart murmur, separation anxiety and diabetes, and every single one of the roughly 2,900 insulin shots we gave him was a struggle that involved two people and a lot of boiled chicken. He was almost blind, mostly deaf, Lyme-positive and fear-aggressive. Even putting a harness or coat on him was like that childhood game of Operation: You had one chance to get it on him without touching his head, or he would take a swipe at you. And for all that, we would adopt him again in a heartbeat. For an antisocial dog, he was surprisingly magnetic. With his Snoopy-like coloring, he was arresting to see. People were drawn to him the way we were drawn to him and constantly stopped us on the street to meet him. He was our first dog, our first rescue, and we couldn’t have loved him more. He was singular. We were crushed by his passing but grateful to have known him.