 Clark, Unknown-2018: We Would Do It All Again | Pet Memorials

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Pet Memorials

Archives | RSS

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Clark, Unknown-2018: We Would Do It All Again

Posted on Sun, Aug 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM

click to enlarge Clark, Unknown-2018 - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Clark, Unknown-2018
Our beagle Clark came to us as a senior rescue. He had a heart murmur, separation anxiety and diabetes, and every single one of the roughly 2,900 insulin shots we gave him was a struggle that involved two people and a lot of boiled chicken. He was almost blind, mostly deaf, Lyme-positive and fear-aggressive. Even putting a harness or coat on him was like that childhood game of Operation: You had one chance to get it on him without touching his head, or he would take a swipe at you. And for all that, we would adopt him again in a heartbeat. For an antisocial dog, he was surprisingly magnetic. With his Snoopy-like coloring, he was arresting to see. People were drawn to him the way we were drawn to him and constantly stopped us on the street to meet him. He was our first dog, our first rescue, and we couldn’t have loved him more. He was singular. We were crushed by his passing but grateful to have known him.
— Love, Dave and Ang

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

  |  

Trending

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation