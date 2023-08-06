 Lisa, 2008-2018: She Gave Eggs and So Much More | Pet Memorials

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Lisa, 2008-2018: She Gave Eggs and So Much More

Posted on Sun, Aug 6, 2023

click to enlarge Lisa, 2008-2018 - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Lisa, 2008-2018
Lisa the chicken died of natural causes when she was about 10 years old. Hand-fed from the start, Lisa was a sociable chicken who was excellent at taking dust baths in the bushes, picking potato bugs in the garden, and laying delicious eggs. She never minded being toted around on weekend trips in a dog crate, and was always a good sport about letting her opponents win at Mancala. Lisa, we hope you’re an enjoying an afterlife that is rich in green grass, melon rinds and bugs.
— Love, your family

