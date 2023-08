click to enlarge Courtesy

Sadie Bird, 2010-2021

— Love, Johnny, Mary, Yuki, Rocket

One of the world’s truest beauties, full of sass and class. I miss our pizza parties, sports ball events, walking you and having onlookers gaze in awe of your majesty. Not sure who would breed a Great Dane with a poodle, but I’m sure glad they did!