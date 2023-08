click to enlarge Courtesy

Tito, 2006-2015

— Poem by Benjamin Aleshire

Percussionist, dictator, sphinx:I am the god you mis-namedwho patrols the rooms of the palacewhich you abandon each morning& return to at night, burdenedby words & ideas & other thingsI cannot eat. (I have grown fatfeeding on wild things in your absence;in this way, there is no part of me, tamed) —Keep your milk. I drink from the lakewhile you furiously dream.