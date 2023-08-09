Rufus , 2006-2019: He's Chasing Squirrels in Heaven

click to enlarge Courtesy

Rufus, 2006-2019

— Johnny and Mary

To my sweet prince and loyal companion on the fourth anniversary of your passing: I still think about you every day. I remember the good times we had together: road trips to the Outer Banks, New York City and the coast of Maine; playing ball in the fields behind Burlington College; and running the shores of Texaco Beach when you first learned how to swim at the age of 6. You came to work with me every day for six years and brought so much joy to our workplace and home. I will love you forever with all my heart.