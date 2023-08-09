 Rufus , 2006-2019: He's Chasing Squirrels in Heaven | Pet Memorials

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local | Get a Newspaper | #8b0150
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Pet Memorials

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Rufus , 2006-2019: He's Chasing Squirrels in Heaven

Posted on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 5:48 PM

click to enlarge Rufus, 2006-2019 - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Rufus, 2006-2019
To my sweet prince and loyal companion on the fourth anniversary of your passing: I still think about you every day. I remember the good times we had together: road trips to the Outer Banks, New York City and the coast of Maine; playing ball in the fields behind Burlington College; and running the shores of Texaco Beach when you first learned how to swim at the age of 6. You came to work with me every day for six years and brought so much joy to our workplace and home. I will love you forever with all my heart.
— Johnny and Mary

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Trending

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation