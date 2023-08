click to enlarge Courtesy

Obi, 2008-2022

— It’s time to eat! Love, Mom, Dad and your sisters Vic & Katie

Wherever you went, you made all the friends. The best family dog, the best office dog, the best dorm dog. You were the best companion and knew exactly what each of us needed at any given moment. Your only weakness was food. Dubbed “Sir Eats A Lot” by your office friends, there wasn’t any food you wouldn’t eat (except spinach), which kept everyone entertained. You are missed every day.