Pet Memorial: Arlo Brown, 2008-2022 — Bro Replaced Sister, Best Two Years Ever

click to enlarge Courtesy

Arlo Brown, 2008-2022

— Love, your Blueberry Lake tribe

Arlo’s sis Eva was with us for 12 years. Beautiful black lab. A year after heartache, Arlo her brother was offered to us at 12 with liver issues but good vet support. He had the best two years on Blueberry Lake. He bounced from yurt to camper to house, visiting his tribe. Each were mutual best friends. Arlo was amazing, the happiest dog ever. He got a cancer sore on his mouth and spent two weeks at the beach with four fur friends a month before. He swam in the lake at 6 a.m. It was heaven on Earth that morning, then he flew. LOVE you two forever. XO