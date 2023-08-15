Pet Memorial: Cabot, 2012-2023 — We Hate to Say Goodbye

click to enlarge Courtesy

Cabot, 2012-2023

Adopted in 2014 and named as an ode to her parents’ meeting place, Cabot will always be remembered as our “24-month aged cheddar.” Always preferring to be in the company of humans, her paw prints are left on the hearts of those she met, the paths she walked and the many peaks summited. She was happiest at her final home in Underhill, spending her days frolicking in the flowers, searching for “wild kibble,” snuggling in her pink blanket, resting at the woodstove, begging for waffles and following her baby sister around. From the first moment we met you, we fell in love. Thank you for all you gave to us. Always and forever.



— Mom, Dad and Baby Sister