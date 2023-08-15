Pet Memorial: Taffy, 1987-1999 — Always in My Heart

click to enlarge Courtesy

Taffy, 1987-1999

— Susan

Taffy girl has left us.She was — a friend often said — a person in a dog suit. Smarter than most senior managers, more manipulative than most southern belles. Silky and tough, sweet and demanding, a wanderer who loved sitting on a warm lap more than roaming wide spaces. She was a great companion.The last few months have been difficult. But this morning, it got too hard for her to fight anymore. People said I would recognize when it happened, and it is truly unmistakable.I will never forget her. I expect to meet her again.In January, I’ll take her ashes to Colorado to scatter them on a peak above the Big Thompson, where she encountered snow for the first time, running with her nose beneath its surface, then stopping to look back at me with a grin of delight at such a wonderful creation. Ha! It takes one to know one.