Pet Memorial: Taffy, 1987-1999 — Always in My Heart

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Taffy, 1987-1999 — Always in My Heart

Posted on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 7:50 PM

click to enlarge Taffy, 1987-1999 - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Taffy, 1987-1999
Taffy girl has left us.

She was — a friend often said — a person in a dog suit. Smarter than most senior managers, more manipulative than most southern belles. Silky and tough, sweet and demanding, a wanderer who loved sitting on a warm lap more than roaming wide spaces. She was a great companion.

The last few months have been difficult. But this morning, it got too hard for her to fight anymore. People said I would recognize when it happened, and it is truly unmistakable.

I will never forget her. I expect to meet her again.

In January, I’ll take her ashes to Colorado to scatter them on a peak above the Big Thompson, where she encountered snow for the first time, running with her nose beneath its surface, then stopping to look back at me with a grin of delight at such a wonderful creation. Ha! It takes one to know one.
— Susan

