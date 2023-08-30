Pet Memorial: Lola, 2009-2022 — Mighty Squirrel Hunter

— The Forsons

We rescued Lola from the Houston pound when she was 1-ish. She was a little feral, and we nicknamed her Beast. She had no social skills with other dogs and preferred to ignore them. If a dog approached, they got snarled at. At home, she rested under the bed for hours. She was an excellent road trip companion and set paw in many states. She enjoyed countless hours of walks and hikes and happily offered a “beast boost” on the steep parts. Carkeek and Weowna in Seattle and Enchanted Rock in central Texas were favorites. When Lola was 6, she got a backyard, and her love of chasing squirrels became a disciplined daily practice of perfecting a unique hunting method that, over years, became ruthlessly efficient. Her passion for her one hobby was remarkable, even as she grew arthritic. She loved her grandma more than anyone else, and they spent lots of time together before Lola died. She never made it to Vermont with us, but she would have loved it here. We miss you, dear Beastie.