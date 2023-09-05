Pet Memorial: Mauzzy, 2010-2016 — Shotgun Rider

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mauzzy, 2010-2016

—Love, Grandpa

Today was a special day. It just wasn't as special without you.Today was a bright, sunny day. But there was a dark spot in my heart because I miss you.Today you were supposed to ride shotgun with me on my trip. The snot spots on the glass and leash coiled in my console were my reminders that you could not be with me.Today I stopped at Dunkin' Donuts. The attendant forgot to ask if you wanted a treat.Today when I came out of the merchant's building, I was hoping for a warm greeting. I only got a cold seat.Today I ate lunch at McDonald's. You weren't there to share a burger with.Today I drove by the rest area where we once stopped. I had no one to walk with. You were busy walking with God.Today I had more tears in my eyes than usual. It wasn't dry eye. I think it was Doodle eye.Today the ride was more quiet than normal. I had no one to talk to.Today is a harder day than usual. You weren't my dog, but you were my friend. Peace, Buddy.