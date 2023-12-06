 Pet Memorial: Minnie, 2023-2023 — She Went Too Soon

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Minnie, 2023-2023 — She Went Too Soon

Posted on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM

click to enlarge Minnie - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Minnie
Minnie was a sweet girl who just started pointing birds and loved a good snuggle and barking at her reflection. She was tragically killed by a dangerous dog at a local doggy daycare at 5 months old. Gone but never forgotten.

Love, Beth and Jamie

