Pet Memorial: Winnie: 2012-2022 — To My Soul-Cat Up in Heaven

It’s been a while since you’ve been gone —2 years to be exact.And though most days, I feel okay —there are some that set me back.And I remember all the timesI felt your velvet fur.And heard your sweet purr motor,when I walked through the door.The bond we shared was like no other —A once-in-a-lifetime love.To you, I was your person.To me, you were my Fluff.So much more than “just a cat,”You were my closest friend.A relationship I treasured,right to the very end.Until we meet again, my sweet,I’ll hold you in my heart.That way, you’ll live forever —and we’ll never be apart.You are so missed, Winnis.

LH