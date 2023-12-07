 Pet Memorial: Winnie: 2012-2022 — To My Soul-Cat Up in Heaven

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Winnie: 2012-2022 — To My Soul-Cat Up in Heaven

Posted on Thu, Dec 7, 2023

click to enlarge Winnie - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Winnie
It’s been a while since you’ve been gone —
2 years to be exact.
And though most days, I feel okay —
there are some that set me back.

And I remember all the times
I felt your velvet fur.
And heard your sweet purr motor,
when I walked through the door.

The bond we shared was like no other —
A once-in-a-lifetime love.
To you, I was your person.
To me, you were my Fluff.

So much more than “just a cat,”
You were my closest friend.
A relationship I treasured,
right to the very end.

Until we meet again, my sweet,
I’ll hold you in my heart.
That way, you’ll live forever —
and we’ll never be apart.

You are so missed, Winnis. 

♥ LH


